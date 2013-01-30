* Andalusian club flirting with relegation

* Alcaraz signs until the end of the season (Adds quotes)

MADRID Jan 30 Granada have sacked their charismatic coach Juan Antonio Anquela after a poor run left the modest Andalusian club in 17th place in La Liga and handed Lucas Alcaraz the task of avoiding relegation to the second division.

Alcaraz, 46, started his coaching career at Granada in the mid-1990s and took charge at Greek strugglers Aris Salonika at the beginning of December only.

Born in Granada, he has also coached at Spanish clubs including Almeria, Recreativo Huelva and Xerez.

"Since I was very small I had the good fortune not to have to choose between Real Madrid or Barcelona but to be from Granada," he told a news conference.

"My grandfather was the person who taught me to love this club. I hope, with an attitude of conviction and humility, to make my small contribution so the club can continue to grow.

"My goal at the helm of the team is to get the top performance from each player and satisfy the footballing demands of the fans and the club."

Granada appointed Anquela in June 2012, the 55-year-old's first top-flight job after guiding tiny Alcorcon out of the third tier to the brink of La Liga, where they fell to Real Valladolid in a promotion playoff last season.

He masterminded Alcorcon's famous 4-1 aggregate win over Real Madrid in the King's Cup in 2009-10 when they were still in the Segunda B division (third tier).

Granada returned to La Liga in 2011 and narrowly avoided the drop last season when they finished 17th, one place above the relegation zone.

The club's next game is a prestigious league fixture at home to champions Real Madrid on Saturday. (Reporting by Iain Rogers; Editing by John Mehaffey)