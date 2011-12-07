MADRID Dec 7 Tomer Hemed scored from the
penalty spot to grab Real Mallorca a 2-2 draw at Granada on
Wednesday as the sides played the final 30 minutes of a La Liga
match that had been suspended last month.
Hemed scored five minutes into the re-started game which was
played behind closed doors at promoted Granada's Los Carmenes
stadium.
The original match had been suspended on Nov.20 just after
Granada had taken a 2-1 lead in the 61st minute, when one of the
referee's assistants was struck in the face by an object thrown
from the crowd.
Granada said afterwards the offending article was part of an
umbrella and a boy had accidentally sent it flying at the
official, gashing his cheek.
The Spanish soccer federation (RFEF) fined Granada 6,000
euros over the incident and ruled that the rest of the match
would be played without fans.
The Andalusian side are 12th in the standings with 16
points, one ahead of Mallorca in 14th.
