MADRID Jan 22 Granada have sacked coach Fabriciano Gonzalez after Saturday's 3-0 defeat at Espanyol left the Andalusian club one point above the La Liga relegation places.

"It has been decided to terminate the coach's contract, a painful decision for the board of directors," Granada, promoted to the top flight at the end of last season, said in a statement on their website (www.granadacf.es) on Sunday.

The 56-year-old, known as Fabri, led Granada back to the top-flight after a 35-year absence, winning consecutive promotions from the third tier and the second division.

Saturday's reverse was their third in a row, including a 5-1 drubbing at leaders Real Madrid, and their fifth in seven games.