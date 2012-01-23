MADRID Jan 23 Granada have hired former
Atletico Madrid coach Abel Resino to replace the sacked
Fabriciano Gonzalez and try to save the La Liga strugglers from
making an immediate return to the second division.
"Granada CF announces the hiring of Abel Resino as the red
and whites' new coach until next June 30," the club said in a
statement on their website (www.granadacf.es).
The 51-year-old, who also played in goal for Atletico, would
oversee his first training session on Tuesday before being
presented to the media, they added.
Resino, whose latest coaching job was at second-division
Real Valladolid, was hired by Atletico in February 2009 to
replace Mexican Javier Aguirre.
He engineered a late surge to grab fourth place in the
league and a slot in the Champions League playoff round before
being let go after a poor start to the 2009-10 campaign.
Gonzalez, known as Fabri, was dismissed on Sunday following
Saturday's 3-0 defeat at Espanyol which left Granada one point
above the La Liga relegation places.
He led the Andalusians back to the top flight after a
35-year absence, winning consecutive promotions from the third
tier and the second division.
Saturday's reverse was their third in a row, including a 5-1
drubbing at leaders Real Madrid, and their fifth in seven games.
