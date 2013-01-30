MADRID Jan 30 Granada have sacked their charismatic coach Juan Antonio Anquela after a poor run left the modest Andalusian club in 17th place in La Liga with just over half the season played and in danger of relegation.

"The board of Granada CF has this morning sacked coach Juan Antonio Anquela," the club said in a statement on their website (www.granadacf.es).

"The club is working against the clock to hire a new trainer," the statement added, without naming any potential replacement.

Granada appointed Anquela in June 2012, the 55-year-old's first top-flight job after guiding tiny Alcorcon out of the third tier to the brink of La Liga, where they fell to Real Valladolid in a promotion playoff last season.

He masterminded Alcorcon's famous 4-1 aggregate win over Real Madrid in the King's Cup in the 2009-10 campaign when they were still in the Segunda B division (third tier).

Granada returned to La Liga in 2011 and narrowly avoided the drop last term when they finished 17th, one place above the relegation zone.

The club's next game is a prestigious league fixture at home to champions Real Madrid on Saturday. (Reporting by Iain Rogers; Editing by John O'Brien)