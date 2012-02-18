MADRID Feb 18 Barcelona coach Pep
Guardiola is still putting off a decision on extending his
contract beyond the end of this season, saying on Saturday he
needed more time to make up his mind whether to remain in charge
of the Spanish, European and world champions.
"Right now I would rather take a bit more time and when I
have decided I'll inform the club," the 41-year-old former Barca
and Spain midfielder, who prefers to renew his deal on an annual
basis, told a news conference.
"I know that I would not be better off somewhere else but I
need to feel it," he added ahead of Barca's La Liga game at home
to Valencia on Sunday.
"I cannot work at such a demanding club if I don't have
strength. I don't have it clear in my mind, that's why I am not
saying whether the cycle has ended or whether I will extend.
"If the club sets a deadline we'll talk and I'll decide. In
the meantime, I'll focus on the day-to-day."
Barca president Sandro Rosell is desperate to persuade
Guardiola, who has led the club to 13 trophies since taking over
in 2008, to stay on, although he has refrained from putting too
much public pressure on him.
Guardiola waited until Feb. 8 last year before agreeing a
new deal and went on to capture a third straight La Liga title
and a second Champions League crown, as well as the Spanish and
European Super Cups and the Club World Cup.
Barca's grip on the domestic title appears to be slipping
this term and Real Madrid can extend their advantage over their
arch rivals to 13 points with a win at home to struggling Racing
Santander later on Saturday.
Guardiola praised Barca's World Player of the Year Lionel
Messi, who is set to make his 200th league appearance for the
club on Sunday, calling the Argentina forward the most
competitive player he had seen.
The 24-year-old has netted 142 goals in 199 matches since
making his La Liga debut as a 17-year-old against Espanyol in
October 2004 and has 23 in 22 games this season, four behind
Real forward and top scorer Cristiano Ronaldo.
(Reporting by Iain Rogers, Editing by Clare Fallon; To query or
comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)