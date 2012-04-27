(Adds quotes)

MADRID, April 27 Barcelona coach Pep Guardiola will leave at the end of this season after deciding not to extend his contract, it was announced on Friday.

"Pep Guardiola will not continue as coach next season," Barca President Sandro Rosell told a news conference.

"Thank you for your work and your love."

Guardiola, who wants to recharge his batteries, added: "I'm sorry for the confusion in recent weeks. I've always wanted short contracts because the demands at Barcelona are so big.

"Now we were out of the two main competitions, it was a good time to announce it.

"The reason is simple. Four years, that gets everyone tired. The new coach will give things that I can't give anymore."

