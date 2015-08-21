Barcelona's Alen Halilovic (R) shoots the ball next to Napoli's Gohkan Inler during their friendly soccer match at Stade de Geneve in Geneva, August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy

MADRID Sporting Gijon have struck a deal to take Barcelona's teenage Croatia attacking midfielder Alen Halilovic on loan for the season, the La Liga clubs said on Friday.

The 19-year-old, nicknamed the 'Balkan Messi' after Argentina forward Lionel, joined Barca from Dynamo Zagreb last year and made 30 appearances for the B side, scoring four goals.

He made his first-team debut in January in a King's Cup match against Elche and also featured for Luis Enrique's outfit on their recent pre-season tour of North America.

He became the youngest player to feature for Croatia in June 2013 a week before his 17th birthday and was the youngest to play for Zagreb the previous year.

