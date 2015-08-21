Recovery key for Liverpool's Origi ahead of Merseyside clash
Liverpool striker Divock Origi is taking the hectic life of an international footballer in his stride as he looks to impress manager Juergen Klopp ahead of next week's Merseyside derby.
MADRID Sporting Gijon have struck a deal to take Barcelona's teenage Croatia attacking midfielder Alen Halilovic on loan for the season, the La Liga clubs said on Friday.
The 19-year-old, nicknamed the 'Balkan Messi' after Argentina forward Lionel, joined Barca from Dynamo Zagreb last year and made 30 appearances for the B side, scoring four goals.
He made his first-team debut in January in a King's Cup match against Elche and also featured for Luis Enrique's outfit on their recent pre-season tour of North America.
He became the youngest player to feature for Croatia in June 2013 a week before his 17th birthday and was the youngest to play for Zagreb the previous year.
West Ham United's Sofiane Feghouli faced a "radical change" in football style when he moved from Valencia at the start of the season but is settling well after an initial injury setback, the midfielder has said.