ST GALLEN, Switzerland, Sept 3 Spain say they have proved they are united by the way they stood up for each other during a fight at the end of their friendly against Chile.

Midfielder Andres Iniesta said the incident had buried any suspicions of a rift between the Real Madrid and Barcelona members of the squad, following the recent acrimonious clashes between the two clubs.

"We're all fighting for the same cause and we're all team mates, there's no doubt whatsoever about that," Iniesta told reporters after Spain's controversial 3-2 win.

The Spanish sports daily Marca appeared delighted with what it said was a sign of togetherness.

"There was a war at the end of the match, but peace was declared between the Real Madrid and Barca international players, who stood up for each other," it said.

"Madrid and Barca players were involved in another flare-up, but this time on the same side," it added, before launching into a detailed explanation of how Barcelona's Sergio Busquets entered the melee to defend Real Madrid's Alvaro Arbeloa.

The fighting overshadowed superb performances by Iniesta and Cesc Fabregas, who came on in the second half and rescued Spain after they had been over-run in the first half when they were losing 2-0.

Iniesta scored Spain's first goal and set up the second for Fabregas, who also scored the winner from a rebound after his own penalty had been saved.

"Iniesta is the most simple and efficient player I have seen," Chile coach Claudio Borghi said.

"It was a pleasure to watch him play. He is elegant and makes the difficult things look easy."

Fabregas said he hoped his performance, which also included a near miss from a free kick, in just 36 minutes would earn him some more chances.

"It has been a long time since I have been so happy and I have to see now if I get some playing time with the national team and if I can make the most of it," he said.

"Sometimes in these friendlies we find it tough to get into the game."

(Editing by John O'Brien; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

Please double-click on the newslinks:

for more soccer stories