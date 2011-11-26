MADRID Nov 26 Valencia kept up their pursuit of the La Liga leaders with a 2-1 win at promoted Rayo Vallecano on Saturday as they put last weekend's home defeat by pacesetters Real Madrid behind them.

Brazilian striker Jonas fired them in front from distance in the 21st minute and, after Diego Alves had kept them in the match with a couple of fine saves, Argentine Tino Costa doubled the lead with a rasping drive in the 56th.

Rayo substitute Raul Tamudo pulled a goal back for the hosts, stabbing the ball in from close range after appearing to control it with his arm six minutes from time.

Valencia, who put seven past Racing Genk in the Champions League on Wednesday, secured third place for another week moving on to 27 points from 13 games, four behind leaders Real.

Jose Mourinho's Real Madrid, who won 3-2 in Valencia last weekend, were hosting city rivals Atletico later on Saturday (1900). Second-placed Barcelona, with 28 points, were also in the Spanish capital to play Getafe in the late game (2100).

