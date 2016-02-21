MADRID Feb 21 Cristiano Ronaldo missed a penalty as Real Madrid dropped points they could ill afford to squander with a 1-1 draw at Malaga on Sunday that allowed Barcelona to maintain their nine-point lead at the top of La Liga.

Barcelona, who won 2-1 at Las Palmas on Saturday, have 63 points to Real's 54 with 13 matches of the season remaining. Atletico Madrid, who play at home to Villarreal later on Sunday, are level on points with city rivals Real.

Ronaldo put Real ahead when he rose unmarked to send a looping header from a Toni Kroos free kick over Carlos Kameni and in under the bar in the 33rd minute for his 22nd league goal of the season.

He was denied a second three minutes later when Kameni dived to his left to save the striker's penalty after he had been brought down by Weligton.

Malaga scored a deserved equaliser in the 66th minute when central defender Raul Albentosa, unmarked in the middle of the box, volleyed home a cross from the left. (Writing by Rex Gowar; editing by Toby Davis)