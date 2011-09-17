(Adds Sevilla win)
* Barca respond in style after consecutive draws
* Soldado fires Valencia to top of La Liga
By Mark Elkington
MADRID, Sept 17 A hat-trick by Lionel Messi
inspired Barcelona to an 8-0 rout of Osasuna in La Liga on
Saturday as the champions responded with a devastating
performance after a poor week by their high standards.
The Champions League holders were accused of complacency
after blowing leads against Real Sociedad and AC Milan to twice
draw 2-2 but they stormed into a 5-0 halftime lead against
Osasuna at the Nou Camp.
David Villa scored twice, Cesc Fabregas, Xavi and visiting
defender Roversio (own goal) joined Messi on the scoresheet as
Barca climbed to second in the table with seven points from
three matches.
"It was the same last year, people question you when you
don't win but this is normal," Barca defender Sergio Busquets
told Spanish television.
"We played very well, we had a lot of chances, it was a very
good performance."
Barca are two points behind leaders Valencia who were 1-0
winners at Sporting Gijon earlier in the day after striker
Roberto Soldado scored his fifth league goal of the season.
Sevilla, in third spot, joined Barca on seven points after
Frederic Kanoute scored the only goal in a 1-0 home win over
Real Sociedad.
Soldado, in the running for a place in Spain's Euro 2012
squad, tapped in at the back post for Valencia after Gijon
keeper Juan Pablo could only parry a shot in the 29th minute.
Valencia, held to a disappointing 0-0 draw at Racing Genk in
the Champions League in midweek, maintained their 100 percent La
Liga record.
Real Madrid, Malaga and Real Betis have six points. Real
Madrid visit Levante on Sunday when promoted Betis travel to
Athletic Bilbao.
Malaga were 1-0 winners at Real Mallorca where a Martin
Demichelis header went in off home defender Pablo Caceres just
before the break.
Nigeria striker Ike Uche scored Granada's first goal in the
top flight in 35 years, earning the promoted side a surprise 1-0
home win over Villarreal.
The Andalucians had lost their first two matches without
scoring but Uche's powerful 56th-minute header proved decisive
as Giuseppe Rossi missed a late penalty for the visitors.
COMPLETE CONTROL
Barca were in complete control against Osasuna and took the
lead after five minutes when Dani Alves headed across goal for
Messi to net at the far post.
Fabregas has quickly adapted to life at the Nou Camp and his
growing understanding with World Player of the Year Messi helped
set up the second.
The former Arsenal captain chested the ball down to the
Argentine and raced into the area to pick up a return lob and
expertly volley past Andres Fernandez in the 13th minute.
Osasuna barely got a touch of the ball and Villa made it
3-0, rounding the keeper to score from a tight angle in the
34th.
Villa forced the fourth goal when he chased a long pass over
the top and when his shot was saved the ball went in after
taking a fortunate rebound off Roversio.
Just before the break Fabregas spun away from three
defenders and squared for Messi to tap in, leaving Osasuna to
trudge off shaking their heads.
Messi lifted a ball over the defence for Xavi to lob the
sixth in the 57th minute before Fabregas squared for Villa to
bag his second.
Messi, who also hit the woodwork twice, accelerated straight
through the middle of Osasuna's demoralised defence to complete
the scoring in the 79th.
