By Mark Elkington
MADRID, Oct 1 A stunning overhead kick from
Brazilian international Julio Baptista earned Malaga a last-gasp
3-2 victory over Getafe that put them top of La Liga on
Saturday.
Baptista, who is known as the 'Beast', hovered in the air
over the penalty spot in stoppage time and lashed his shot into
the top corner to leave the big-spending south-coast club on 13
points from six games, ahead of Valencia on goal difference.
A goal from Sergio Canales earned Valencia a 1-0 home win
over promoted Granada earlier in the day.
The Spanish youth international, on loan from Real Madrid,
scored from outside the area in the fourth minute but Valencia
lived dangerously before securing victory.
On Sunday third-placed Real Betis (12 points) host Levante,
fourth-placed Barcelona (11) visit Sporting Gijon and Real
Madrid (10) travel to Espanyol.
Another Real loan player, Pedro Leon, fired Getafe ahead
against Malaga, controlling the ball on his thigh before
volleying in from outside the area after 55 minutes.
Dutch striker Ruud van Nistelrooy scored his first goal for
Malaga with a back-post header but again Getafe went in front,
the ball appearing to go in off substitute Miku's arm in the
75th minute.
Getafe had Mehdi Lacen sent off as tempers flared in the
aftermath of the disputed goal and Malaga came roaring back.
Enzo Maresca bundled in an equaliser with two minutes
remaining before Baptista brought the Rosaleda to its feet at
the end.
"It's my 30th birthday, I´ve just become a father to a
daughter two days ago, it's all coming at once," Baptista told
Spanish television.
"We are top of the table, we'll have to see where it goes
from here."
TROUBLED TRIO
The troubled trio of Villarreal, Real Mallorca and Racing
Santander all rallied to grab draws on Saturday.
Villarreal were held at home 2-2 by Real Zaragoza, their
late equaliser coming only after the visitors had been reduced
to 10 men.
Well-worked goals from Zaragoza's Luis Garcia and Pablo
Barrera in the first half had Villarreal on the back foot
despite Giuseppe Rossi briefly levelling at 1-1 with a
twice-taken penalty in the 41st minute.
A red card for Zaragoza's Maurizio Lanzaro lifted the hosts
and Hernan Perez headed in from a corner on 84 minutes.
Villarreal have now managed only one win from their last
eight outings in all competitions.
"The public have the right to give their opinion and I
respect it," said coach Juan Carlos Garrido when asked about
criticism from the fans.
"All I can do is continue working with humility and
enthusiasm to try and change this situation."
Mallorca's 2-2 draw at Osasuna was played against a
background of boardroom squabbles after the visitors parted
company with coach Michael Laudrup in acrimonious circumstances
during the week.
The Dane's number two Miguel Angel Nadal took temporary
charge of the team with former Athletic Bilbao boss Joaquin
Caparros waiting for final approval to take over next week,
according to local media.
Israeli midfielder Tomer Hemed put Mallorca ahead with a
34th-minute penalty and scored again from the spot in the 79th,
after a double from Raul Garcia had given Osasuna the lead.
Racing notched their first goal in five games, when Adrian
Gonzalez headed an equaliser at home to promoted Rayo Vallecano,
but remain without a win this season after a 1-1 draw.
