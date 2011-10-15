MADRID Oct 15 Gonzalo Higuain scored his second consecutive La Liga hat-trick during Real Madrid's 4-1 home defeat of promoted Real Betis on Saturday.

The Argentina striker scored three against Espanyol two weeks ago and scored another treble against Chile while away on international duty last week.

The pacy 23-year-old opened the scoring at the Bernabeu in the 46th minute and after Kaka had doubled the lead he sealed victory to put Jose Mourinho´s side top with 16 points from seven games.

Valencia were set to join Real after France defender Adil Rami put them ahead at Real Mallorca in the 38th minute, but they conceded a last-minute penalty.

Tomer Hemed netted from the spot to earn new Mallorca coach Joaquin Caparros a point on his debut at the island club.

Valencia are fourth with 14 points the same as Levante and second-placed Barcelona, who were at home to Racing Santander later on Saturday.

Struggling Villarreal and Getafe fought out a 0-0 draw at the Coliseum. (Reporting by Mark Elkington; Editing by Robert Woodward)