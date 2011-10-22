MADRID Oct 22 Cristiano Ronaldo scored a 14-minute hat-trick on Saturday in Real Madrid's rampaging 4-0 win at Malaga that put them top of La Liga.

Gonzalo Higuain opened the scoring after only 11 minutes and the world's most expensive player rattled in three more before the break to take Real's goal tally to 25 from their last six games in all competitions.

Real climbed to 19 points from eight games, two ahead of Barcelona, who were hosting Sevilla in the late game. Big-spending Malaga stay sixth with 13 points.

Sporting Gijon logged their first win of the season with a 2-0 home victory against promoted Granada, first-half goals from David Barral and Andre Castro dragging them off the foot of the standings and easing the pressure on coach Manuel Preciado.

The Asturians pushed north-coast rivals Racing Santander down to 20th on goal difference after Hector Cuper's winless side suffered a 1-0 home defeat to Espanyol.

Both Malaga and Real had penalty appeals waved away in a pulsating start at the Rosaleda, but the hosts were unable to stay the pace as Jose Mourinho's side ripped into them.

Higuain rounded the keeper to score after a clever pass behind the defence from his Argentina team mate Angel Di Maria.

Di Maria also laid on the second, his dipping cross from the right being side-footed home by Ronaldo in the 22nd, and the knockout blow came when Malaga's defence parted for Ronaldo to fire in from outside the area just five minutes later.

The Portuguese wrapped up his hat-trick with a back-heel volley after a corner was headed back into the danger area in the 37th minute.

Malaga restored some pride with a battling second-half display, twice hitting the woodwork, but the damage had already been done. (Reporting by Mark Elkington; Editing by Robert Woodward)