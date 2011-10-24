* Leaders Levante fighting to avoid relegation

* Real at home to Villarreal, Barca visit Granada

By Mark Elkington

MADRID, Oct 24 Tiny Levante's bid for La Liga survival has started so well they are surprisingly clear of Real Madrid and Barcelona at the top the standings for the first time in their 102 years.

The unbeaten Valencia-based side are looking to continue their remarkable run with a seventh consecutive victory when Real Sociedad visit on Wednesday (1800GMT).

They are already halfway to the traditional 40-point mark considered necessary to avoid relegation after only eight games and are one point ahead of Jose Mourinho's Real in second, who they stunned 1-0 last month.

The cash-strapped club operate on one of the league's smallest budgets at around 20 million euros, and have a team assembled from free transfers, out-of-contract players and loan signings, yet have defied all pre-season predictions.

On the pitch, they are led by barrel-chested La Liga old hand Sergio Ballesteros, and the 36-year-old is ably supported by a host of other 30 somethings.

In the dugout, Juan Ignacio Martinez, known as JIM in the local media, is in his debut top-flight campaign, and he is not about to let the success go to the squad's heads.

"What the team has achieved is something to enjoy, to be leaders of this league ahead of such great teams, it's something very special," Martinez told reporters after his side beat Champions League contenders Villarreal 3-0 away on Sunday.

"But despite this, we need to keep on working, we need to keep our feet on the ground and to be conscious there is still a long way to go.

"Our aim is to avoid relegation."

FREE-SCORING REAL

The last thing Villarreal need after their miserable start to the campaign is a trip to the Bernabeu, where they head to play Real on Wednesday (2000).

Coach Juan Carlos Garrido is under pressure with the side languishing 16th in the standings, and one of La Liga's leakiest defences will be put to the test by free-scoring Real.

Mourinho's men crushed Malaga 4-0 on Saturday, with a third hat-trick this season from Cristiano Ronaldo, and they have scored 25 goals in their last six outings in all competitions.

Champions Barcelona are back in third with 18 points, after being held to a draw by Sevilla last time out, and visit promoted Granada on Tuesday (1800).

The Andalucians, back in La Liga after a 35-year absence, are 18th with five points and have only managed to score two goals so far.

They come up against Spain goalkeeper Victor Valdes who has not been beaten for 607 minutes, when Valencia drew 2-2 with Pep Guardiola's side in mid-September. (Reporting by Mark Elkington. Editing by Patrick Johnston)