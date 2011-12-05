MADRID Dec 5 Getafe crashed to earth a week after their headline-grabbing victory over champions Barcelona with a 3-0 defeat at Sevilla in La Liga on Monday.

Getafe were the first side to beat Barca this season with a shock 1-0 home win, but they were soon trailing at the Sanchez Pizjuan when Federico Fazio scored with a diving header following a corner.

Former Getafe striker Manu del Moral scored a solo effort to double the lead in the 50th minute and substitute Frederic Kanoute curled a shot inside the far post at the end to secure Sevilla their first back-to-back wins this season.

Sevilla climbed to fifth with 24 points from 14 games, 13 behind leaders Real Madrid, who notched their 14th consecutive victory in all competitions with a 3-0 win at Sporting Gijon on Saturday.

Barcelona are three points behind in second place, having played a game more, after thumping fourth-placed Levante 5-0. They travel to play Jose Mourinho's leaders on Saturday.

Getafe, with one point on the road this season, are 16th with 13 points. (Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Ed Osmond)