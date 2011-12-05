MADRID Dec 5 Getafe crashed to earth a
week after their headline-grabbing victory over champions
Barcelona with a 3-0 defeat at Sevilla in La Liga on Monday.
Getafe were the first side to beat Barca this season with a
shock 1-0 home win, but they were soon trailing at the Sanchez
Pizjuan when Federico Fazio scored with a diving header
following a corner.
Former Getafe striker Manu del Moral scored a solo effort to
double the lead in the 50th minute and substitute Frederic
Kanoute curled a shot inside the far post at the end to secure
Sevilla their first back-to-back wins this season.
Sevilla climbed to fifth with 24 points from 14 games, 13
behind leaders Real Madrid, who notched their 14th consecutive
victory in all competitions with a 3-0 win at Sporting Gijon on
Saturday.
Barcelona are three points behind in second place, having
played a game more, after thumping fourth-placed Levante 5-0.
They travel to play Jose Mourinho's leaders on Saturday.
Getafe, with one point on the road this season, are 16th
with 13 points.
(Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Ed Osmond)