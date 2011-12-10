* Former Arsenal captain scores brilliant header
* Barca fight back from a goal down to win 3-1
* Champions climb above Real to top of La Liga
By Iain Rogers
MADRID, Dec 10 A superb diving header from
Cesc Fabregas crowned a stunning 3-1 comeback win for Barcelona
at Real Madrid on Saturday that lifted the champions above their
bitter rivals to the top of La Liga.
Jose Mourinho's Real drew first blood in the opening
'Clasico' of the campaign when Karim Benzema punished a mistake
by Barca goalkeeper Victor Valdes to score after only 23 seconds
at the Bernabeu.
A trademark weaving run from World Player of the Year Lionel
Messi created Barca's equaliser for Alexis Sanchez in the 30th
minute before Xavi's deflected strike on his 600th appearance
for Barca made it 2-1 eight minutes into the second half.
Daniel Alves galloped down the right wing and sent over a
deep cross for former Arsenal captain Fabregas to nod in Barca's
third in the 66th minute and Barca several times came close to
adding to their tally in the closing stages.
Pep Guardiola's eighth victory in 12 'Clasicos' since he
took the helm at the end of the 2007-08 season put Barca on 37
points from 16 matches, level with Real, who have a game in
hand, but ahead on goal difference.
Real can restore their three-point lead with a win at
Sevilla next weekend, as European champions Barca head to Japan
for the Club World Cup.
Saturday's defeat ended Real's run of 10 straight league
wins and prevented them from breaking the club record of 15
consecutive victories in all competitions.
