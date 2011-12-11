MADRID Dec 11 Marco Ruben rescued a point
for misfiring Villarreal as they could only draw 1-1 at home
with 10-man Real Sociedad in La Liga on Sunday.
Villarreal had suffered four consecutive defeats between La
Liga and the Champions League, where they finished bottom of
their group without a point during the week, and they fell
behind just after the break at the Madrigal.
Mikel Aranburu's solo effort was Sociedad's first attempt on
goal as the hosts had dominated, and they were back on the
defensive when midfielder Gorka Elustondo picked up a second
yellow card and was sent off in the 62nd minute.
Argentine striker Ruben slid in at the back post 10 minutes
later to level for Villarreal, who are missing the goals of the
injured Giuseppe Rossi, but they could not find a winner.
Villarreal and under-pressure coach Juan Carlos Garrido lie
17th in the standings with 15 points from 15 games and are only
kept out of the bottom three by their superior goal difference
over Sporting Gijon.
In the midday kickoff, former Rangers striker Nacho Novo
scored twice to earn Sporting a 3-1 win at promoted Rayo
Vallecano, who slumped to their fourth defeat in a row.
Elsewhere, Getafe overcame promoted Granada 1-0 at home with
a late strike from Francisco Casquero.
Champions Barcelona knocked Real Madrid off the top of the
standings on goal difference with a 3-1 comeback win in the
'Clasico' at the Bernabeu on Saturday.
Pep Guardiola's side are level with Real on 37 points but
have played a game more than their arch-rivals, a match pulled
forward due to their participation in the Club World Cup in
Japan next week.
Valencia are third with 30 points from 15 games after losing
to two late goals 2-1 at Real Betis on Saturday.
(Reporting by Mark Elkington)