MADRID Dec 11 Marco Ruben rescued a point for misfiring Villarreal as they could only draw 1-1 at home with 10-man Real Sociedad in La Liga on Sunday.

Villarreal had suffered four consecutive defeats between La Liga and the Champions League, where they finished bottom of their group without a point during the week, and they fell behind just after the break at the Madrigal.

Mikel Aranburu's solo effort was Sociedad's first attempt on goal as the hosts had dominated, and they were back on the defensive when midfielder Gorka Elustondo picked up a second yellow card and was sent off in the 62nd minute.

Argentine striker Ruben slid in at the back post 10 minutes later to level for Villarreal, who are missing the goals of the injured Giuseppe Rossi, but they could not find a winner.

Villarreal and under-pressure coach Juan Carlos Garrido lie 17th in the standings with 15 points from 15 games and are only kept out of the bottom three by their superior goal difference over Sporting Gijon.

In the midday kickoff, former Rangers striker Nacho Novo scored twice to earn Sporting a 3-1 win at promoted Rayo Vallecano, who slumped to their fourth defeat in a row.

Elsewhere, Getafe overcame promoted Granada 1-0 at home with a late strike from Francisco Casquero.

Champions Barcelona knocked Real Madrid off the top of the standings on goal difference with a 3-1 comeback win in the 'Clasico' at the Bernabeu on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola's side are level with Real on 37 points but have played a game more than their arch-rivals, a match pulled forward due to their participation in the Club World Cup in Japan next week.

Valencia are third with 30 points from 15 games after losing to two late goals 2-1 at Real Betis on Saturday.

(Reporting by Mark Elkington)