MADRID Jan 7 Karim Benzema scored twice as leaders Real Madrid swept aside promoted Granada 5-1 at the Bernabeu to move six points clear at the top of La Liga on Saturday.

The France striker took his tally to 16 in all competitions this season with the opening goal after 19 minutes and also slotted Real's fourth early in the second half before limping off with an ankle knock.

Granada had shaken the hosts with a quick equaliser from Mikel Rico but goals by Sergio Ramos, Gonzalo Higuain and Cristiano Ronaldo completed a routine win.

Jose Mourinho's side have 43 points from 17 games, six ahead of second-placed Barcelona who visit city rivals Espanyol on Sunday.

Levante stayed fourth with 30 points after being held to a 0-0 draw at home to Real Mallorca. Fifth-placed Osasuna drew 0-0 at Real Sociedad.

Racing Santander spoiled Manolo Jimenez's debut as Real Zaragoza coach, winning 1-0 at home in the battle between the financially-troubled sides that started the day at the foot of the table.

Defender Bernardo flicked in a header from a corner on the stroke of halftime and, although Zaragoza blasted a shot against the crossbar near the end, the hosts had the better chances.

Zaragoza's sixth straight defeat left them five points adrift at the bottom with 10 points from 17 games. (Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Tony Jimenez)