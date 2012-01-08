* Champions stunned in Catalan derby

By Iain Rogers

BARCELONA, Jan 8 Barcelona slipped five points behind La Liga leaders Real Madrid when Alvaro Vazquez netted a shock late equaliser to snatch a 1-1 draw for Espanyol in the Catalan derby on Sunday.

Barca were cruising to victory after Cesc Fabregas had nodded them in front in the 16th minute at a chilly Cornella-El Prat stadium to take his league tally for the season to nine.

Espanyol battled bravely and did well to restrict the Spanish and European champions to one goal before substitute Vazquez struck with a header four minutes from time.

Barca were stunned into life and centre back Gerard Pique smashed a shot against the crossbar late on but they were unable to find a winner.

Real's 5-1 drubbing of Granada on Saturday lifted Jose Mourinho's side to 43 points from 17 games, with Barca on 38. Valencia, who had to come back from two goals down to draw 2-2 at struggling Villarreal earlier on Sunday, have 34 in third.