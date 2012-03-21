MADRID, March 21 Basement club Real Zaragoza
fired their slim hopes of avoiding relegation with a stirring
comeback win at high-flying Valencia on Wednesday and a double
from Radamel Falcao gave Atletico Madrid a 2-1 victory at home
to Athletic Bilbao.
Valencia stayed third in the table with 47 points, but city
rivals Levante closed to within three points in fourth after
they won 3-1 at Real Sociedad.
Leaders Real Madrid, on 71, were playing at Villarreal later
on Wednesday after second-placed Barcelona closed the gap to
five points with a crazy 5-3 win at home to Granada on Tuesday.
Zaragoza, who finished the match with nine men, humbled
high-flying Valencia 2-1 despite falling behind to a Pablo
Hernandez goal after only nine minutes.
They had defender Pablo Alvarez sent off in the 21st minute
but Apono levelled from the penalty spot at the half hour mark.
The midfielder bagged the winner in the 76th and Zaragoza
had midfielder Franco Zuculini sent off near the end of the
match.
The home side left to a barrage of whistles as the pressure
mounted on their coach Unai Emery.
Colombia striker Falcao pounced on a loose ball to grab the
opener for Atletico just after halftime at the Calderon, and
stooped low to head in the second in the 70th.
Javi Martinez pulled one back for Bilbao at the end, but the
side who knocked Manchester United out of the Europa League last
week, slipped to their third successive league defeat.
Atletico were seventh with 39 points, ahead of Bilbao in
ninth with 37.
Real Mallorca were 3-2 winners over Sporting Gijon which
left Sporting 19th on 24 points, two more than Zaragoza and with
the same as 18th-placed Racing Santander, who host Sevilla on
Thursday.
(Reporting by Mark Elkington; Editing by Alison Wildey)