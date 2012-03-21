* Real draw 1-1 at Villarreal
* Lead cut back to six points over Barca
By Mark Elkington
MADRID, March 21 Real Madrid conceded a late
free kick to draw for the second time in four days as they were
held 1-1 at struggling Villarreal, cutting their lead at the top
of La Liga cut to six points on Wednesday.
Villarreal's Marcos Senna curled a free kick around the wall
and just wide of a full stretch Iker Casillas in the 82nd minute
at the Madrigal and Real lost their heads.
Coach Jose Mourinho, Sergio Ramos and Mesut Ozil were all
sent off in the following minutes and the visitors failed to add
to Cristiano Ronaldo's wonderful 62nd-minute strike.
Real, seeking to prevent Barcelona's fourth consecutive
title, climbed to 72 points with 10 matches left but
second-placed Barca, who were 10 points adrift last week, were
now just six points behind on 66.
Lionel Messi netted a hat-trick in a 5-3 home win for Barca
over Granada on Tuesday.
"We still have to improve in many areas," Real's Brazilian
defender Marcelo told Spanish television.
"Today we conceded at a set piece again but we are still
ahead and we need to keep on working. We aren't nervous. Any
team would want to be in our situation with a six-point lead."
Villarreal's experienced new boss Miguel Angel Lotina, in
the post since Monday as their third coach of the campaign, had
his side fired up and they caused Real plenty of problems.
Nilmar caught out the visiting defence on a number of
occasions, and Casillas was forced into some smart saves.
Most of the action was down the other end, but Real failed
to take their chances, until Ronaldo scored.
The Portuguese played a one-two with Mesut Ozil, the German
returning the ball with a deft backheel, for his 33rd of the
campaign.
Hamit Altintop gave away a freekick just outside the area in
a position similar to the one Santi Cazorla scored from to grab
a last-minute equaliser at 1-1 for Malaga at the Bernabeu on
Sunday, and former Spain international Senna scored.
MOURINHO OFF
Mourinho was immediately sent off for appearing to applaud
the referee, following his assistant Rui Faria who had been
dismissed earlier.
Ramos clattered into Nilmar to pick up a second yellow card
a minute later, and Ozil also walked as he appeared to say
something to the match official.
Mourinho did not attend the post-match news conference.
Earlier, basement club Real Zaragoza fired their slim hopes
of avoiding relegation with a stirring comeback win at
high-flying Valencia, and a double from Radamel Falcao gave
Atletico Madrid a 2-1 victory at home to Athletic Bilbao.
Valencia stayed third in the table with 47 points, but city
rivals Levante closed to within three points in fourth after
they won 3-1 at Real Sociedad.
Zaragoza, who finished the match with nine men, humbled
high-flying Valencia 2-1 despite falling behind to a Pablo
Hernandez goal after only nine minutes.
They had defender Pablo Alvarez sent off in the 21st minute
but Apono levelled with a penalty spot and bagged a winner in
the 76th before Franco Zuculini was also sent off.
Colombia striker Falcao pounced on a loose ball to grab the
opener for Atletico just after halftime at the Calderon, and
stooped low to head in the second in the 70th.
Javi Martinez pulled one back for Bilbao at the end, but the
side who knocked Manchester United out of the Europa League last
week, slipped to their third successive league defeat.
Atletico were seventh with 39 points, ahead of Bilbao in
ninth with 37.
Real Mallorca were 3-2 winners over Sporting Gijon which
left Sporting 19th on 24 points, two more than Zaragoza and with
the same as 18th-placed Racing Santander, who host Sevilla on
Thursday.
(Reporting by Mark Elkington; Editing by Ed Osmond)