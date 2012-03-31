MADRID, March 31 Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice
and set up two more goals as leaders Real Madrid swept Osasuna
aside 5-1 away on Saturday to take another step towards the La
Liga title.
Ronaldo took his league tally to 37 and laid on further
goals for Karim Benzema and Gonzalo Higuain, who also finished
with a double strike, as Real notched their first league victory
in Pamplona since they last won the title in 2008.
Jose Mourinho's side, who have scored 100 goals in La Liga
this season, moved on to 78 points with eight matches to play,
nine ahead of second-placed Barcelona who welcome Athletic
Bilbao in Saturday's late game. Osasuna are sixth on 43 points.
Real took just seven minutes to open the scoring when
Ronaldo swung a cross in to the far post for Benzema to stroke a
spectacular volley back into the far top corner.
It was a typically intense battle in the compact and
intimidating Reyno de Navarra stadium but Ronaldo brought the
noise down when he arrowed in a 30-metre thunderbolt.
When Higuain scampered away to lob the third just before the
break it effectively ended the match as a contest.
Osasuna's Nino nodded one back for the hosts just after the
restart but Ronaldo squashed thoughts of a comeback with a
freekick that deflected through the wall in the 70th and he
crossed for Higuain to head a second soon after.
Real Zaragoza's impressive bid to avoid relegation gathered
momentum with a third consecutive win, Angel Lafita poking in a
low cross in the last minute for a 2-1 victory at fellow
strugglers Sporting Gijon.
Cash-strapped Zaragoza climbed off the foot of the standings
for the first time since early December, moving up to 18th with
28 points, three from the safety zone.
Racing Santander lost 1-0 at home to Granada after conceding
an 89th-minute penalty and slipped one place to 19th with 25
points, the same as Sporting who are now bottom.
(Reporting by Mark Elkington; Editing by Ken Ferris)