MADRID, March 31 Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice and set up two more goals as leaders Real Madrid swept Osasuna aside 5-1 away on Saturday to take another step towards the La Liga title.

Ronaldo took his league tally to 37 and laid on further goals for Karim Benzema and Gonzalo Higuain, who also finished with a double strike, as Real notched their first league victory in Pamplona since they last won the title in 2008.

Jose Mourinho's side, who have scored 100 goals in La Liga this season, moved on to 78 points with eight matches to play, nine ahead of second-placed Barcelona who welcome Athletic Bilbao in Saturday's late game. Osasuna are sixth on 43 points.

Real took just seven minutes to open the scoring when Ronaldo swung a cross in to the far post for Benzema to stroke a spectacular volley back into the far top corner.

It was a typically intense battle in the compact and intimidating Reyno de Navarra stadium but Ronaldo brought the noise down when he arrowed in a 30-metre thunderbolt.

When Higuain scampered away to lob the third just before the break it effectively ended the match as a contest.

Osasuna's Nino nodded one back for the hosts just after the restart but Ronaldo squashed thoughts of a comeback with a freekick that deflected through the wall in the 70th and he crossed for Higuain to head a second soon after.

Real Zaragoza's impressive bid to avoid relegation gathered momentum with a third consecutive win, Angel Lafita poking in a low cross in the last minute for a 2-1 victory at fellow strugglers Sporting Gijon.

Cash-strapped Zaragoza climbed off the foot of the standings for the first time since early December, moving up to 18th with 28 points, three from the safety zone.

Racing Santander lost 1-0 at home to Granada after conceding an 89th-minute penalty and slipped one place to 19th with 25 points, the same as Sporting who are now bottom. (Reporting by Mark Elkington; Editing by Ken Ferris)