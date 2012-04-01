MADRID, April 1 Valencia fans jeered and whistled their team again after a 1-1 draw at home to La Liga surprise package Levante in the city derby on Sunday.

Valencia have only won once at home in the league this year and although they remain third and are in the Europa League quarter-finals, the pressure is mounting on coach Unai Emery.

A clever pass from Aritz Aduriz opened the way for Jonas to give the hosts a 35th-minute lead but they failed to build on the advantage and allowed their opponents back into the game.

Levante levelled when Arouna Kone fired home after 53 minutes and, with both sides going close to grabbing a late winner, the impatience from the home fans grew to a crescendo at the final whistle.

Valencia have 48 points from 30 games with eight left to play ahead of Malaga in fourth on 47 and fifth-placed Levante with 45.

Leaders Real Madrid, on 78 points, took another step towards the title with a 5-1 rout of Osasuna in Pamplona on Saturday, when Cristiano Ronaldo and Gonzalo Higuain both bagged a brace.

Real remain six points clear of chasing Barcelona, who were 2-0 winners at home to Athletic Bilbao also on Saturday.

Europa League quarter-finalists Atletico Madrid kept up their push for a return to Europe next season with a 3-0 home win over near neighbours Getafe that put them seventh with 42 points.

Argentine Eduardo Salvio looped in a header before the break and Brazilian Diego Ribas, back after injury, doubled the lead in the 61st minute at the second attempt.

Colombia striker Radamel Falcao tapped in his 20th goal of the campaign near the end. (Reporting by Mark Elkington; editing by Ken Ferris)