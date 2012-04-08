* Goalkeeper Guaita denies Real at the Bernabeu
* Leaders' advantage over Barca cut to four points
* Barca can close to within a point on Tuesday
By Iain Rogers
MADRID, April 8 Valencia blew the title race
wide open when they held Real Madrid to a 0-0 draw on Sunday
that trimmed the leaders' advantage over chasing Barcelona to
four points with seven La Liga games left.
Goalkeeper Vicente Guaita was the hero for the visitors in a
tense encounter at the Bernabeu as he produced a string of
superb saves to frustrate Cristiano Ronaldo, Angel Di Maria and
Karim Benzema.
Real, who play Barca at the Nou Camp later this month, have
79 points from 31 matches, with Barca on 75 after Saturday's 4-1
win at Real Zaragoza and Valencia in third on 49.
Champions Barca, chasing a fourth straight title, can cut
the gap to one point with a win at home to Getafe on Tuesday,
with Real not playing at Atletico Madrid until Wednesday.
Jose Mourinho's Real side had a 10-point lead over their
arch rivals three weeks ago but slipped to consecutive draws
against Malaga and Villarreal and were held again on Sunday by a
spirited and well-organised Valencia side.
Ronaldo struck a fierce drive against the post in the eighth
minute and was again denied by an upright with a deflected
effort 11 minutes into the second half.
Valencia had chances too and a 25th-minute Ricardo Costa
header and a powerful Tino Costa shot from long range in the
55th also struck the frame of the goal before Iker Casillas
brilliantly denied Jordi Alba with just over five minutes left.
Real poured players forward in the final minutes but could
not find a way past an inspired Guaita and now need to regroup
for the potentially tricky clash at Atletico.
It was their first goalless draw at the Bernabeu in more
than five years.
"We still have the advantage and we have to keep going,"
Real midfielder Xabi Alonso said in a television interview.
"Every point is fundamental now and we are focused on our
next game," he added.
MEAGRE BUDGET
In the earlier kickoff, Levante climbed above Malaga into
fourth and a Champions League qualification slot after Valdo and
Arouna Kone struck early in a 2-0 victory at home to Atletico.
The Valencia-based club, this season's surprise package
despite a meagre budget and ageing squad, have 48 points, one
behind their more glamourous city rivals.
Malaga have 47 ahead of their match at home to
relegation-threatened Racing Santander on Monday and a win would
lift them above Valencia into third.
Atletico have enjoyed a revival since coach Diego Simeone
took over at the turn of the year and are through to the
semi-finals of the Europa League.
However, their domestic form has been erratic and they are
six points behind Levante in seventh and in danger of missing
their goal of a lucrative Champions League spot next season.
They had defender Miranda sent off late on when he earned a
second yellow card and the Brazilian will be suspended for
Wednesday's game against Real.
Athletic Bilbao ended a run of four defeats and a draw when
Fernando Llorente's 47th-minute header gave them a 1-0 win at
home to Sevilla that lifted the Basque club to 11th.
In a congested middle section of the table, only six points
separate Osasuna in sixth on 43 and Real Sociedad in 15th on 37.
On Saturday, Barca came from a goal down to beat struggling
Real Zaragoza, who had a player sent off shortly before
halftime.
Lionel Messi struck twice as the Argentine World Player of
the Year became the first man to score 60 goals in a season in
European top-flight soccer in almost 40 years.
The last to reach the milestone was former Bayern Munich
striker Gerd Mueller who netted 67 in the 1972-73 season.
