MADRID, April 10 Chile striker Alexis Sanchez scored twice as Barcelona swept to a 4-0 home win over Getafe that moved them to within a point of La Liga leaders Real Madrid on Tuesday.

Alexis curled in the opener from Lionel Messi's layoff after 13 minutes and the World Player of the year netted his 39th league goal and 61st in all competitions this season from an Andres Iniesta backheel.

Alexis and Pedro headed in two more within three minutes of each other in the second half.

Champions Barca, who were 10 points adrift of Real just over three weeks ago, cranked up the pressure with a 10th straight win and moved to within one point on 78 from 32 games.

Jose Mourinho's men, who have drawn three of their last five, travel to play city rivals Atletico Madrid at the Calderon on Wednesday.

Osasuna kept up their push for a place in Europe next season when Raul Garcia scored a brace in a 2-0 home win over Espanyol, who finished the game with nine men.

Osasuna were sixth with 46 points. Ninth-placed Espanyol have 42 points, while Real Sociedad and Real Betis edged further away from the relegation places with a 1-1 draw. (Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Pritha Sarkar)