* Alexis scores two, Messi and Pedro one each
* Real visit Atletico in Madrid derby on Wednesday
* Nou Camp shows support for Abidal
By Mark Elkington
MADRID, April 10 Chile striker Alexis Sanchez
scored twice as Barcelona swept to a 4-0 home win over Getafe
that moved them to within a point of La Liga leaders Real Madrid
on Tuesday.
Alexis curled in the opener after 13 minutes and the World
Player of the Year Lionel Messi netted his 39th league goal and
61st in all competitions this season before the break.
Alexis and Pedro headed in two more within three minutes of
each other in the second half.
Champions Barca, who were 10 points adrift of Real just over
three weeks ago, cranked up the pressure with a 10th straight
win and moved to within one point on 78 from 32 games.
Jose Mourinho's men, who have drawn three of their last
five, travel to play city rivals Atletico Madrid at the Calderon
on Wednesday.
"We are coming back from a large disadvantage and we feel
like cyclists, the most difficult part is the last kilometre and
passing the person in first place," Barca sports director Andoni
Zubizarreta told reporters.
Osasuna kept up their push for a place in Europe next season
when Raul Garcia scored a brace in a 2-0 home win over Espanyol,
who finished the game with nine men.
Osasuna were sixth with 46 points. Ninth-placed Espanyol
have 42 points, while Real Sociedad and Real Betis edged further
away from the relegation places with a 1-1 draw.
Pep Guardiola sent out an attacking line up with three
defenders, but without Gerard Pique and Dani Alves who had been
struggling with strains, or the suspended Cesc Fabregas.
Messi's chested lay-off for Alexis made the space for the
in-form Chilean to tear towards the area and curl a shot inside
the far post, and the chances stacked up for the hosts.
ABIDAL APPLAUSE
Xavi had a lob cleared off the line, which looked like it
had entered the goal, and in the 22nd minute the whole stadium
started chanting and applauding Eric Abidal.
The French international defender, who wears the number 22
with Barca, was undergoing a liver transplant on Tuesday having
being diagnosed with a tumour on the organ last year.
"We thank everyone for the emotional applause in this
minute," Zubizarreta added.
"We still don't know anything about the operation yet."
Ruben Perez had a shot deflected wide off the post for
Getafe, one of only two teams to have beaten Barca this year,
after a 1-0 home triumph back in November, but it was a rare
foray forward.
Barca's best of the game came just before halftime when
Messi worked a one-two with Andres Iniesta, the Spain midfielder
backheeling into the path of the Argentine, who ripped a shot
into the top corner.
During the second half, Barca eased off and controlled
possession until Alexis powered in a header from Isaac Cuenca's
cross in the 73rd. Pedro flicked on Messi's freekick for the
fourth soon after.
(Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Pritha Sarkar)