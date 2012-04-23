MADRID, April 23 A stunning Santi Cazorla
equaliser kept Malaga's push for a first venture into the
Champions League on track as they drew 1-1 at Osasuna in La Liga
on Monday.
The Spain playmaker, a 20 million-euro purchase by the
Qatari-owned club last year, thumped a long-range shot inside
the far post after 67 minutes, cancelling out Nino's diving
header just after the break.
Malaga, coached by former Real Madrid boss Manuel
Pellegrini, moved on to 52 points in fourth place, Spain's last
qualification berth for Europe's elite club competition.
The Costa del Sol side's only previous venture into Europe
was when they reached the quarter-finals of the UEFA Cup, now
known as the Europa League, in the 2002-03 campaign after
winning the now defunct Intertoto Cup.
Osasuna matched their visitors in a pulsating encounter at
the Reyno de Navarra, though Malaga hit the woodwork twice, and
maintain an outside chance of a second tilt at the Champions
League.
The Navarrans finished fourth under Javier Aguirre in 2006
but failed to reach the group stage the following season.
Osasuna are five points behind Malaga in eighth with 47
points, one short of the Europa League qualification slots.
Real Madrid top the standings with 88 points after a 2-1 win
at Barcelona on Saturday which made them hot favourites to win a
first league title in four years.
Jose Mourinho's side are seven points clear of second-placed
Barca with four matches left.
