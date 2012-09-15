MADRID, Sept 15 Argentine striker Javier Saviola scored one and set up a second as Malaga overcame Levante 3-1 at home on Saturday to continue their strong start to the season.

The former Barcelona and Real Madrid player, 30, joined Malaga on transfer deadline day two weeks ago and on his first start for the side burst through on to Isco's pass to score in the 27th minute.

Saviola, known as "el conejo" (the rabbit), then laid on Joaquin to score the second after Levante had grabbed an equaliser against the run of play when Michel ran the length of the pitch to score just after halftime.

Malaga lost defender Sergio Sanchez to a red card near the end but Francisco Portillo made sure of the points with a volley in time added on.

Malaga, who temporarily top La Liga with three wins and a draw, set out on their first Champions League venture when Zenit St Petersburg visit on Tuesday, while Levante debut in the Europa League at home to Helsingborg two days later.

Later on Saturday, early pace-setters Barcelona were visiting Getafe and champions Real Madrid were playing at Sevilla. (Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Mark Meadows)