By Mark Elkington

MADRID, Oct 6 The start of Real Betis's match at home to Real Sociedad was delayed for about 17 minutes by a power cut but it failed to dampen their enthusiasm as they went on to win 2-0 and take fourth place in La Liga on Saturday.

It was only two weeks ago that Rayo Vallecano's match against visiting Real Madrid was postponed until the following day after their floodlights were sabotaged, but the problem in Seville was blamed on a general outage in the local area.

Brazilian defender Paulao headed Betis in front from a corner after 17 minutes but there was little else to separate the sides until striker Ruben Castro nodded in at a freekick in the 81st.

Betis finished with 10 men after Mario was sent off two minutes from time but climbed to fourth with 12 points from seven games, six behind leaders Barcelona who host champions Real in the first league 'Clasico' of the campaign on Sunday.

Getafe and Rayo both won to join promoted Valladolid on 10 points after they drew 1-1 at home to basement side Espanyol.

Getafe earned their first away win this season to go ninth with a scrappy 1-0 victory at nine-man Real Zaragoza in a game which saw three players sent off.

Zaragoza's Ivorian midfielder Ndri Romaric was shown a straight red card for a studs-up challenge after only nine minutes, and his team mate Alvaro Gonzalez followed him down the tunnel after conceding a penalty in the 63rd.

Getafe's Diego Castro netted from the spot, though Zaragoza keeper Roberto almost saved it, and the visitors themselves finished the game with 10 men when Abdelaziz Barrada also saw red for another studs-up challenge near the end.

LIVING DANGEROUSLY

Rayo lived dangerously before winning 2-1 at home to promoted Deportivo Coruna to move into 10th spot.

Piti put the hosts ahead at the far post in the 18th minute and former AEK Athens winger Jose Carlos, perhaps their best player on the day, fired in a deflected second goal soon after.

Depor pulled one back from the penalty spot before halftime and in the second period both sides put on an entertaining, if error-strewn, display which could have gone either way.

At the bottom, Espanyol's dreadful start to the season continued when they could only draw at eighth-placed Valladolid.

They were reduced to 10 men just before the break when Victor Alvarez picked up a second yellow card, but they managed to take the lead with a Joan Verdu penalty in the 70th.

But their luck did not last. Valladolid levelled when Oscar headed in at a corner and Espanyol were then denied a stoppage-time winner when Verdu's effort was ruled offside.

Espanyol, racked by institutional instability after the resignation of their president during the week, have taken only two points from a possible 21 so far, leaving Argentine coach Mauricio Pochettino in a precarious position. (Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Ken Ferris)