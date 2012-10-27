MADRID Oct 27 Salva Sevilla scored an early goal to give Real Betis a 1-0 win over inconsistent Valencia and move them up to fourth in La Liga on Saturday.

Betis are on 16 points, two behind third-placed Malaga, who suffered a Champions League hangover after their midweek win over AC Milan, only drawing 0-0 at struggling Espanyol.

Unbeaten leaders Barcelona, on 22 points, visit Rayo Vallecano later on Saturday, while champions Real Madrid, in fifth with 14 points, travel to play Real Mallorca on Sunday.

A half-cleared cross fell to midfielder Sevilla after nine minutes at the Villamarin, and his first-time shot was too powerful for visiting keeper Diego Alves.

Valencia, still seeking their first away win this season, improved in the second half when striker Roberto Soldado, who scored a hat-trick against BATE Borisov in the Champions League during the week, twice went close.

Betis keeper Adrian blocked another Soldado effort with his legs in the closing minutes to leave Valencia ninth in the table with 11 points.

Earlier in Barcelona, Malaga's midweek 1-0 win over Milan looked to have taken its toll as the Champions League debutants struggled to create openings against a resolute Espanyol.

"A point doesn't seem like much, but it shows we have recovered our confidence, playing like we did against a Champions League team," Espanyol's under-pressure coach Mauricio Pochettino told a news conference. (Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Martyn Herman)