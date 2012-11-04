* Andalusians miss series of late chances

MADRID Nov 4 Sevilla missed a chance to climb into the European qualification places when they squandered several late chances and were held to a 0-0 draw at home to Levante in La Liga on Sunday.

The Andalusian club, who failed to make it into Europe last season, came close to breaking the deadlock in the 84th minute at their Sanchez Pizjuan stadium.

However, Jose Campana's deflected shot bounced back off the crossbar and fellow substitute Baba sent the rebound into the stands with the goal at his mercy.

As Sevilla pressed for a winner, the ball fell to midfielder Gary Medel inside the area in the final minute but his wild effort flew over the bar.

With 10 matches played, Sevilla have 15 points in seventh, two behind fifth-placed Levante, who would have climbed above Malaga into fourth with a win.

Real Betis, who have 16 points in sixth, can claim fourth spot with a win at Getafe on Monday (2030 GMT).

Struggling Athletic Bilbao held on for only their third win of the season earlier on Sunday when Aritz Aduriz scored twice in a 2-1 success at Granada.

ADURIZ DOUBLE

Bilbao, Europa League and King's Cup finalists last season, have made a dreadful start to the latest campaign and Sunday's victory leaves them in 14th on 11 points from 10 matches.

Aduriz opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 12th minute in rain-lashed Granada and doubled the visitors' lead 15 minutes later with a low drive from just outside the area.

Youssef El Arabi pulled a goal back eight minutes after the break but the home side were unable to make some sustained pressure count and are second from bottom on eight points.

"This win was necessary and will take away some of our anxiety," Bilbao coach Marcelo Bielsa told a news conference.

"We have to go back to being a more balanced team, with continuity and without ups and downs," the Argentine added.

Espanyol have also made a poor start but managed a second win of the season by beating Real Sociedad 1-0 away with Diego Colotto scoring in the 77th minute.

Deportivo Coruna won 1-0 at home to Real Mallorca thanks to a Bruno Gama effort after 30 minutes and Osasuna stayed rooted to the bottom on five points when they had a player sent off and lost 1-0 at home to Real Valladolid.

German Patrick Ebert netted for Valladolid seven minutes from time after Osasuna had Ruben dismissed for a second yellow card in the 76th. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Ken Ferris)