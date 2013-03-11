MADRID, March 11 Granada ended a run of three successive defeats to grab a 0-0 draw at fellow strugglers Real Zaragoza in La Liga on Monday, leaving both sides mired in the battle to avoid relegation.

The visiting Andalusians had a couple of chances to score through Odion Ighalo, but there was little else to separate the sides in a contest short on inspiration and littered with misplaced passes.

Granada stayed 16th on 27 points with 11 games left in the season.

Zaragoaza, yet to win in 2013, are 17th with 26 points, two ahead of the relegation places and 18th-placed Real Mallorca who beat Sevilla 2-1 on Saturday.

Promoted Galician sides Celta Vigo and Deportivo La Coruna occupy 19th and 20th places with 23 and 17 points respectively after defeats this weekend. (Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Ed Osmond)