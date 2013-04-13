MADRID, April 13 Deportivo La Coruna's 37-year-olds Juan Carlos Valeron and Manuel Pablo combined for the opener in a 4-0 win at Levante, as Depor's bid to avoid relegation from La Liga gathered pace on Saturday.

Valeron, and the Portuguese trio of Pizzi, Nelson Oliveira and Bruno Gama helped Depor out of the relegation places up to 16th in the standings with 29 points, two above the drop zone with seven games left to play.

Promoted Depor, in administration and on their third coach of the season, were set on course for their fourth straight win after only 12 minutes.

A veteran of their 1999-2000 La Liga title-winning campaign, Manuel Pablo, crossed from the right and fellow former Spanish international Valeron half-volleyed inside the far post for his first goal of the campaign.

A swift counter-attack led to Pizzi lashing a second past Gustavo Munua in the 20th and Nelson Oliveira notched a third eight minutes later. Gama drilled a fourth at the end.

Earlier, Real Valladolid ended a run of five games without a victory to comeback and beat Getafe 2-1 at home, climbing to 13th with 38 points, two short of Levante in 11th.

Paco Alcacer headed the visitors in front against the run of play just before the break but Valladolid stormed back with two goals in five minutes.

The industrious Oscar headed the equaliser in the 68th and substitute Javi Guerra struck the winner from the edge of the area.

The visitors, who had not conceded a goal in five previous outings, ended with 10 men after defender Alexis was harshly sent off in the 76th minute. They stayed eighth with 44 points. (Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Pritha Sarkar)