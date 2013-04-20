MADRID, April 20 Real Madrid ran out 3-1 winners at home to Real Betis in La Liga on Saturday but injuries to Marcelo and Luka Modric took the sheen off a relatively straightforward victory.

Mesut Ozil scored twice, and Karim Benzema netted the other, as the second-placed champions moved on to 71 points with six games left to play, 10 behind leaders Barcelona who were playing at home to Levante later on Saturday.

Jose Mourinho fielded a weakened side with Wednesday's Champions League semi-final first leg at Borussia Dortmund in mind.

Regulars such as Xabi Alonso, Sergio Ramos and Sami Khedira were missing but after a scrappy opening period Real were forced into an early change when Marcelo went down injured.

The Brazilian left back was carried off on a stretcher after falling awkwardly and replaced by Raphael Varane.

Betis, chasing a place in Europe next season, had a goal ruled out for offside early on, while Joel Campbell and Ruben Castro went close and Dorlan Pabon skimmed the crossbar with a shot.

As usual, Cristiano Ronaldo carried most of Real's attacking threat and soon after he had crashed a 25-metre shot against the upright, a moment of Ozil inspiration broke the deadlock.

The Germany midfielder cut in off the right flank, exchanged passes with Benzema on the edge of the area, and lifted a finish inside the near post just before the break.

A breakaway started by Ozil led to Ronaldo feeding Benzema to net the second in the 57th minute.

Modric was substituted with what appeared to be a minor muscle problem midway through the half and in the 71st minute Real youth-team defender Nacho brought down Castro for a penalty.

Jorge Molina scored from the spot and Betis almost snatched a late equaliser when Castro hit the crossbar and Raul Albiol cleared the follow-up off the line.

Real went straight down the other end and Jose Callejon's shot was turned into the net by Ozil from close range to seal the points.

Betis are seventh with 48 points.

Earlier, relegation-threatened Granada came back to draw 1-1 at home to Real Valladolid, Youssef Al-Arabi's header cancelling out Patrick Ebert's superb free kick. (Reporting by Mark Elkington; Editing by Sonia Oxley)