MADRID Nov 3 Valencia ended a run of three straight defeats and eased the pressure on Serbian coach Miroslav Djukic after recording a 1-0 win at Getafe in an ugly La Liga encounter on Sunday.

Dorlan Pabon struck the only goal in the 41st minute at the Coliseum. The game ended with brawling Valencia goalkeeper Vicente Guaita and Getafe defender Alexis Ruano having to be separated by officials and team mates.

The victory lifted the visitors to ninth place with 16 points from 12 matches while Getafe stayed sixth on 19.

"We were in a tough situation but the team knew how to respond at a difficult stadium against a team that is playing very well," Valencia midfielder Dani Parejo told Canal Plus television.

"I think we are coming away from here in much better shape. The coach told us to stay calm, ignore the pressure and just enjoy the game."

Atletico Madrid can go back to within a point of unbeaten leaders Barcelona and restore a five-point advantage over third-placed city rivals Real with victory at home to Athletic Bilbao later on Sunday (1600 GMT).

Champions Barca, 1-0 winners at home to Espanyol in Friday's Catalan derby, are top on 34 points with Atletico on 30 and Real, who won 3-2 at Rayo Vallecano on Saturday, on 28. (Writing by Iain Rogers; editing by Tony Jimenez)