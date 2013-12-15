BARCELONA Dec 15 Real Sociedad bounced back from their Champions League exit with a resounding 5-1 win over bottom side Real Betis in La Liga on Sunday.

The Basque side struggled with the demands of Europe's top competition, picking up just one point from their group, but they put the disappointment behind them with their third successive league win.

Imanol Agirretxe scored the first of his two goals early on for the hosts before Jorge Molina equalised after 19 minutes.

Ion Ansotegi headed Sociedad back in front soon after the break, while Betis's misery was further compounded through further second half goals by Antoine Griezmann, Agirretxe and Xabi Prieto.

Sociedad lie sixth with 26 points and Betis are two points adrift at the foot of the table with 10 points.

Later on Sunday Atletico Madrid will look to maintain their 100 per cent home record and rejoin Barcelona at the top the of the table on 43 points when they take on Valencia.

Neymar scored a double for Barcelona in a 2-1 win over Villarreal on Saturday as they continued to set the pace but Real Madrid lost ground when held 2-2 at Osasuna.

Athletic Bilbao, who beat Barcelona in their last league clash, face a tough away match against Sevilla later on Sunday as they seek to consolidate fourth spot. (Editing by Josh Reich)