Dec 21 Sevilla defender Cala scored once and was later sent-off as his side made up for a shock King's Cup defeat with a 2-1 victory over Villarreal in La Liga on Saturday.

The Andalusian side crashed out of the cup at the hands of lower league Racing Santander on Wednesday but they showed the intensity they were missing in that defeat as Cala headed them in front midway through the first half.

Carlos Bacca slotted home after the break before Cala conceded a penalty late on and was red carded.

Jeremy Perbet scored with the spot-kick but Sevilla held on to claim a third successive away win.

They sit in seventh place in La Liga with 26 points, two places and two points behind Villarreal.

Later on Saturday Atletico Madrid can spend the night three points clear at the top of the table if they beat Levante, with Barcelona in action away to Getafe on Sunday.

Atletico have a 100 percent home record this season and are level with the Catalan side on 43 points.

Real Madrid are five points adrift and face a Valencia side in crisis after sacking coach Miroslav Djukic this week.

Villarreal had their sights on the Champions League places as they sought to get back on track after their defeat away to Barcelona last week.

The home side had more of the ball but they were up against a battling Sevilla side who took the lead when Cala headed an Ivan Rakitic ball back across goal and into the net.

Villarreal struggled to deal with crosses and were fortunate not to concede on the hour mark with Bacca heading against the crossbar.

They were not so fortunate on 71 minutes, however, when Mateo Musacchio missed a ball from Rakitic, allowing Bacca to finish clinically.

Four minutes before fulltime Cala conceded a penalty and was dismissed for a blatant foul on Jaume Costa.

Perbet struck home the spot-kick but it was too little too late. (Reporting by Tim Hanlon; editing by Josh Reich)