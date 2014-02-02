BARCELONA, Feb. 2 Atletico Madrid took advantage of Barcelona's slip to go top of La Liga with a 4-0 victory over Real Sociedad at the Calderon on Sunday, where fans gave an emotional send-off for former coach and player Luis Aragones.

The win moved Atletico three points clear of Barcelona on 57 points, after the Catalan's lost 3-2 to Valencia on Saturday, while Real Madrid can also move ahead of the champions when they play Athletic Bilbao later on Sunday.

After a cagey opening David Villa put Atletico ahead after 38 minutes before going off injured, while second-half goals to Diego Costa, Joao Miranda and Diego sealed the win.

There was a poignant minute's silence before kickoff for Aragones, the coach of Spain's Euro 2008 winning side, and who put in place the tactics and mentality that saw them go on to win the 2010 World Cup and Euro 2012.

Aragones, who died on Saturday, played for Atletico for over a decade during the 1960s and early 1970s as well as coaching the side on four separate occasions.

Earlier on Sunday Christian Herrera gave Elche a 1-0 win over Almeria and a Ruben Castro double gave bottom side Real Betis a 2-0 victory against Espanyol. (Reporting by Tim Hanlon; editing by Josh Reich)