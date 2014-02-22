BARCELONA Feb 22 A fierce 30-yard drive from Gareth Bale helped give sluggish Real Madrid a 3-0 victory over Elche on Saturday and sent them three points clear of Barcelona and Atletico Madrid at the top of La Liga.

Asier Illarramendi, who was in the side for the suspended Luka Modric, broke the deadlock with a shot that clipped off Manu del Moral and wrong-footed keeper Manu Herrera after 34 minutes.

Real were again without Cristiano Ronaldo as he missed the final game in his three-match ban and they lacked spark in front of goal against an Elche side who concentrated on defending solidly.

Karim Benzema forced Herrera into a save early on and he along with Angel Di Maria looked the most dangerous Real players but they still needed a slice of fortune with Illarramendi's effort to give them the lead.

Real continued to lack intensity in the middle of the pitch. Bale was having a quiet game on the right wing but came to life with a powerful shot midway through the second half which went in off the crossbar.

With Elche's resistance broken, substitute Isco slotted in the third with 10 minutes to go.

After a slow start to the season under coach Carlo Ancelotti, Real have now won 15 of their last 16 games in all competitions and lead the way at the top of the table on 63 points.

Barcelona return to La Liga action later against Real Sociedad after their Champions League first leg win at Manchester City on Tuesday. They have 60 points as do Atletico Madrid who face Osasuna on Sunday. (Editing by Ed Osmond)