By Tim Hanlon

BARCELONA Aug 23 Athletic Bilbao keeper Gorka Iraizoz had a goal disallowed and they were denied a penalty in a dramatic finale to a 1-0 defeat by a Malaga side who finished with nine men as the La Liga season kicked off on Saturday.

Bilbao were left fuming by the referee's decision to rule out Iraizoz's header for what appeared to be an offside decision against Aymeric Laporte after the stopper came forward at a free-kick during added time.

There was still time for Malaga keeper Carlos Kameni to upend Bilbao striker Aritz Aduriz which the referee did not see.

Malaga had taken the lead after 35 minutes when Luis Alberto knocked home the rebound after Iraizoz saved his spot kick.

However, the home side had to hang on in the final stages following red cards for Duda and Vitorino Antunes.

"We are very angry. When you put in a lot of effort, a lot of work and you do enough to pick up points it makes you really angry for that to happen in the final minute," Iraizoz told reporters.

"The referee made a mistake and I do understand because I am a keeper and I know how it can happen. He was wrong and for the penalty for Adu (Aduriz).

"At least we could have picked up a draw away from home."

Athletic coach Ernesto Valverde refused to be drawn on the performance of the referee Mateu Lahoz but felt that they needed to have carried more of a threat.

"It was a game which we tried to control from the start and they tried to surprise us on the counter," Valverde told a media conference.

"We were in control and dominating so it was unfortunate we conceded the penalty. We lacked depth in the first half and perhaps also in the second.

"At the end there were the expulsions, a goal disallowed, the penalty (not given) and there isn't much for me to say.

"Everyone sees it from their point of view but it is tough for a keeper like Gorka to score a goal and then have it ruled out. I don't want to talk too much about the referee, they have to make decisions and sometimes they make mistakes and sometimes they get it right."

Valencia substitute Lucas Orban grabbed a late goal to earn a 1-1 draw at Sevilla after Rodrigo de Paul was given a red card within two minutes of coming on to make his debut.

Aleix Vidal had put Sevilla ahead before the break as he slotted home the rebound after his first shot was blocked by keeper Diego Alves.

Valencia reinforced their squad in the close season and have high hopes ahead of the expected takeover of the club by Singaporean billionaire Peter Lim, but apart from Pablo Piatti's first-half shot that hit both posts they caused few problems.

Vitolo could have added to Sevilla's lead but he shot wide after picking up a loose ball in the area and then De Paul, having just come off the bench, was dismissed after 65 minutes for elbowing Vidal in the face.

Valencia looked like they were heading for defeat before Orban, brought on for the final 10 minutes, bundled the ball over the line from close range to make the perfect start to his career at the Mestalla.

Granada's Ruben Rochina and Jean-Sylvain Babin scored in the second half to earn a 2-1 win over promoted Deportivo la Coruna, who had taken the lead through Cavaleiro after 20 minutes. (Editing by Ken Ferris / Ian Ransom)