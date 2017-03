BARCELONA, August 29 Atletico Madrid midfielder Raul Garcia was named in the Spain squad on Friday as the former world champions begin the defence of the European Championship following a dismal World Cup in Brazil.

Coach Vicente del Bosque named his squad to play France in a friendly next month and the first Euro 2016 qualifying match against Macedonia.

Garcia played an important role in helping Atletico win the La Liga title last season.

Midfielders Xavi and Xabi Alonso, key players in Spain's recent success, announced their international retirements after the World Cup.

Spain are in Euro 2016 qualifying Group C along with Macedonia, Ukraine, Slovakia, Belarus and Luxembourg.