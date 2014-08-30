BARCELONA Aug 30 Joao Miranda and Mario Mandzukic led Atletico Madrid to a 2-1 home win in La Liga on Saturday as visitors Eibar were unable to cope with the aerial threat of the champions.

Atletico took the lead when the unmarked Miranda nodded the ball in at the near post after 12 minutes.

Midway through the first half Mandzukic made it 2-0 when he headed a Gabi Fernandez free kick into the corner of the net from 12 metres.

Eibar, in their debut season in the top flight, refused to fold and responded in the 33rd minute with a fine curling shot by Abraham Minero from 20 metres that nestled in the top corner.

They pressed Atletico in the second half but the home side hung on for the victory.

Atletico, who have four points from two games this season, were presented with the league trophy ahead of the game.

Earlier, Aritz Aduriz, Ander Iturraspe and Iker Muniain were on target as Athletic Bilbao eased past Levante 3-0.

A second-half strike from Federico Cartabia gave Cordoba a 1-1 draw against Celta Vigo who had gone ahead through Fabian Orellana.

Espanyol entertain Sevilla later on Saturday while on Sunday Barcelona visit Villarreal and Real Madrid travel to Real Sociedad. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)