* Valencia beat Espanyol, Sevilla see off Getafe

* Villarreal held to goalless draw at Granada (Adds results, quotes, byline)

By Iain Rogers

MADRID, Sept 14 Valencia and Sevilla continued their impressive starts to the season when Valencia's new Spain recruit Paco Alcacer set the seal on a 3-1 victory against Espanyol and Sevilla saw off Getafe 2-0 on Sunday.

Forward Alcacer, called up by the European champions for the first time this month, struck with a clinical effort in the 73rd minute after goals from Pablo Piatti and Daniel Parejo had put Valencia well on top at the Mestalla.

Sergio Garcia pulled a goal back for Espanyol from the penalty spot in the first minute of added time but the victory secured a share of second, level with champions Atletico Madrid and Sevilla on seven points from three matches.

Sevilla, who are defending their 2014 Europa League title this term, were ahead shortly before halftime at their Sanchez Pizjuan stadium thanks to a Carlos Bacca penalty and wrapped up the win when Aleix Vidal struck three minutes from time.

Valencia missed out on a place in Europe last season but are hoping for a revival after years of financial woes once a takeover by Singapore billionaire Peter Lim has been completed.

The club signed forward Alvaro Negredo on loan from Manchester City in the close season and fans are eager to see the 29-year-old in action once he completes his recovery from a broken foot.

"In the first half they did not get near our goal and we easily controlled the match," Valencia coach Nuno said at a news conference.

"We are pleased with the performance although there are still some small details we need to correct," he added.

Barcelona are the only side to have won their opening three games after they dispatched visiting Athletic Bilbao on Saturday thanks to two goals from substitute Neymar, both assisted by Lionel Messi.

Real Madrid's stuttering start continued when they were beaten 2-1 at home by champions Atletico and Carlo Ancelotti's side are already six points adrift of Barca and four behind their crosstown rivals.

Villarreal, who are also competing in the latest edition of the Europa League, were held to a 0-0 draw at Granada while Rayo Vallecano were beaten 3-2 at home by Elche. (Editing by Mark Meadows)