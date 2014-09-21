BARCELONA, Sept 21 Lionel Messi completed a sparkling performance by chipping the goalkeeper from the edge of the area as Barcelona swept aside ten-man Levante 5-0 away on Sunday to continue their winning start at the top of La Liga.

The Argentine set up Neymar, who rounded keeper Jesus Fernandez for the opening goal and Barca doubled their lead before the break after a fierce shot by Ivan Rakitic from 25 metres.

In between Messi had been brought down in the penalty area by Loukas Vyntra, who was red-carded, but having picked himself up the striker missed his spot kick.

After the restart Messi provided another assist, this time for substitute Sandro Ramirez to finish clinically and Pedro knocked in another after the ball was pulled back by Jordi Alba.

Messi then got on the scoresheet as he lifted the ball over Fernandez, who was off his line following a poor clearance.

Barca have 12 points from 12 so far under new boss Luis Enrique.

On Saturday, Cristiano Ronaldo hit his 27th career hat-trick for seventh-placed Real Madrid in a 8-2 away thrashing of Deportivo La Coruna while champions Atletico Madrid in third were held 2-2 at home by Celta Vigo.

Carlos Bacca bagged two and Stephane M'Bia got the other as Sevilla went second on Sunday with a 3-1 victory at promoted Cordoba whose consolation came from Borja Garcia. (Editing by Mark Meadows; mark.meadows@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters Messaging:; mark.meadows.reuters.com@reuters.net)