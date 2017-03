BARCELONA, Sept 24 A second-half Miranda header ended the resistance of determined Almeria as champions Atletico Madrid won 1-0 away from home in La Liga on Wednesday.

Atletico, missing injured striker Mario Mandzukic, looked toothless in attack but they pressed forward more earnestly after the break and got their reward with Miranda heading home a Koke corner on the hour mark.

It was the Brazilian's third goal of the season and Diego Simeone's side once again capitalised on their strength in the air for an important win on the back of their Champions League defeat by Olympiakos and a weekend home draw with Celta Vigo in La Liga.

Later on Wednesday league leaders Barcelona aim to maintain their winning start under new coach Luis Enrique away to Malaga. (editing by Justin Palmer)