(Adds quotes)

By Tim Hanlon

BARCELONA, Sept 24 A second-half Miranda header ended the resistance of determined Almeria as champions Atletico Madrid won 1-0 away from home in La Liga on Wednesday.

Atletico, missing injured striker Mario Mandzukic, looked toothless in attack but they pressed forward more dangerously after the break and got their reward when Miranda headed home a Koke corner on the hour mark.

It was the Brazilian's third goal of the season and Diego Simeone's side again capitalised on their strength in the air for an important win on the back of their Champions League defeat by Olympiakos and a weekend home draw with Celta Vigo in La Liga.

"We controlled the game and we had chances in the first half which their keeper dealt with and then after the goal we again moved the ball around well," Simeone told a news conference.

"To have a corner you have to attack and the team worked hard to create the chance which Miranda took well. It is an important win for us at a ground which is always difficult for us."

Later on Wednesday league leaders Barcelona aim to maintain their winning start under new coach Luis Enrique away to Malaga. (Editing by Ed Osmond)