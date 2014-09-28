BARCELONA, Sept 28 Sergio Canales grabbed a deserved equaliser for Real Sociedad as lacklustre Valencia lost ground on Barcelona at the top of La Liga with a 1-1 draw on Sunday.

Carles Gil scored on his first start in the league for Valencia after 15 minutes with a clinical volley from a cushioned header by Paco Alcacer, but they failed to show the sparkling football of recent games.

Sociedad pushed forward from the start with Carlos Vela forcing a smart save out of keeper Diego Alves and while they merited a goal they were fortunate when a Canales cross after 36 minutes escaped everyone and crept into the corner.

Valencia won their previous four games and scored 12 goals in the process that put them top of the table but they looked tired against Sociedad, especially in the second half.

The Basque side appeared happy to settle for the draw although Esteban Granero headed just wide in injury time.

Valencia are now joint second on 14 points with Atletico Madrid who beat Sevilla 4-0 on Saturday. They are two points behind Barcelona who had a thumping 6-0 win over Granada.

Earlier on Sunday an injury time strike from Edgar Mendez gave Almeria a 1-0 win away to Deportivo La Coruna while Michel got the only goal as Getafe beat Malaga 1-0. (Reporting by Tim Hanlon; editing by Justin Palmer)