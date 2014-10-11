BARCELONA Oct 11 A Spain side in transition need to improve in all areas for their Euro 2016 qualifier against Luxembourg on Sunday, with coach Vicente del Bosque facing a growing storm of criticism.

Del Bosque arrived in the job on the back of Spain's Euro 2008 triumph and his calm, conciliatory style was perfect to continue the work of predecessor Luis Aragones.

The core of the side was still in place, as was the now famed 'tiki-taka' passing style, as they went on to lift the 2010 World Cup crown in South Africa and retain their Euro title in 2012.

Now, on the back of the World Cup failure in Brazil in June when they were unable to get out of the group stage and the surprise 2-1 defeat in their second Euro 2016 qualifier against Slovakia on Thursday, Del Bosque is coming underfire for the first time.

Outwardly he remains relaxed but there is a lot of work to do if he is to transform the performance against Slovakia into the dynamic football that took them to the top of world soccer.

"The mood is not good. When you lose it always leaves you with a bad feeling but we are looking forward to facing Luxembourg," Del Bosque told Spanish radio.

Spain won their first match against Macedonia and with Ukraine and Belarus also in Group C, they should still qualify, but in view of the squad's quality the fans are expecting a lot more.

"There was not a big difference between the Slovakia game and others where the opposition sit back and we have all the ball possession. I think they had three or four chances and scored twice," said Del Bosque.

"The issue was that we were unable to score like in other games. In fact I think we created more chances than against Macedonia when we won 5-1.

"Against Luxembourg we are going to rotate the squad, that is the reason why we brought the other players. We are going to make changes although nothing dramatic. This may include the keeper and the strikers.

"Before, questions were being asked over Diego Costa and Gerard Pique and now it is over Iker Casillas and Diego Costa.

"I said before that I would make changes for this game so that if I do it is not because I am blaming anyone in particular."

Spain stalwarts Xavi, Xabi Alonso and David Villa retired from the international game after the World Cup and Del Bosque has admitted the team finished a cycle and is now starting afresh.

However, his side are on a run of four defeats from six games and with the Slovakia reverse, their first in qualifying since October 2006, they need to turn the corner quickly.

Most criticism has been levelled at goalkeeper Casillas, who was at fault for Slovakia's first goal, and striker Diego Costa as he is yet to score in six internationals, but generally the defence has been poor and the midfield has also lost its intensity.

Sergio Busquets is below his best and Ander Iturraspe is an option to replace him in midfield.

"I am fine and keeping a level head about the situation," said Del Bosque. "We know it is a long road and if you look at the statistics then we are definitely on the right tracks.

"We have taken on board the disappointment of the World Cup where we weren't strong enough and I don't think that we have a hangover from that.

"What's more only two years ago we won the European Championship and that is what we are defending so we have all to play for," added Del Bosque. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)